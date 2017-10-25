ServiceNow buys mobile platform startup SkyGiraffe

ServiceNow said Wednesday that it will acquire mobile platform company SkyGiraffe. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

SkyGiraffe offers a no-code platform to help businesses design mobile apps for enterprise systems. Its platform extracts data from enterprise applications with its intelligent "meta-data" architecture by converting business processes and manual workflows into a mobile experience, ServiceNow explained in a press release.

With SkyGiraffe, ServiceNow said its packaged apps, including IT Service Management, will be delivered in a native mobile format. ServiceNow said its customers will also be able to deliver consumer-like mobile experiences for any application built on the Now Platform. Because the mobile experience will be native, ServiceNow will also support offline applications.

"Our work lives should be as mobile friendly as our consumer lives," said CJ Desai, chief product officer at ServiceNow. "With our native mobile platform approach, ServiceNow intends to make getting work done anytime, anywhere through great mobile experiences as easy as hailing a taxi, ordering coffee or booking a dinner reservation."

The move follows ServiceNow's acquisition earlier this month of San Diego-based design studio Telepathy, which was also aimed at helping customers create business apps that deliver consumer-based intuitive experiences.

"Together the investments of SkyGiraffe and Telepathy will help ServiceNow customers better deliver consumer-styled apps to the devices that they want when it matters most," Desai said.

