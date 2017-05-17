ServiceNow buys Qlue, invests in BuildOnMe in chatbot expansion

ServiceNow said it has acquired Qlue, which creates virtual messaging agents, and invested in BuildOnMe, a startup focused on artificial intelligence-based applications.

The effort comes after ServiceNow launched its AI and automation platform.

With the acquisition and investment, ServiceNow said it will use virtual agent technologies across its workflows on its platform for IT, HR, customer service and security. Qlue will be added to ServiceNow's Intelligent Automation Engine.

Financial terms of the transactions weren't disclosed.

The general idea with Qlue is to deploy chat bots into the enterprise for questions such as benefits enrollment, vacation policies and other items. BuildOnMe delivers a chatbot focused on HR as well as claims management tools for the insurance and legal industries.

Here's a look at Qlue's connections and architecture.