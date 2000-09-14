SingTel, ThatWeb offer WAP communications suite

SINGAPORE - SingTel Mobile and ThatWeb.Com Pte Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Aztech Systems Ltd, jointly announced today that ThatWeb.Com, an Internet communications Application Service Provider (ASP), will provide an office communications suite for SingTel Mobile WAP (Wireless Application Protocol) subscribers.

From 12 September 2000 and for a monthly fee of S$5, SingTel Mobile customers will be able to access the full features of ThatWeb.Com's Mobile Office, branded under SingTel Mobile's e-personal, via their e-ideas WAP menu.

This service is accessible with any WAP-enabled phone or other devices such as PDAs (Personal Digital Assistant) and the service can be subscribed via www.mysingtel.com.sg.

Subscribers can utilise e-personal's core feature, WAP.Mail, to access multiple e-mail accounts with a single login, without the need to configure the POP3 servers for the user's e-mail accounts.

WAP.Mail supports Web-based e-mail accounts such as Yahoo! Mail! and Hotmail, and comes with full e-mail management functions such as read, reply, compose and forward.

Users are also able to synchronize their address books (WAP.Contact), appointments and schedules (WAP.Calendar) with their Microsoft Outlook Exchange.

Other features of e-personal include: WAP.Link - accessing bookmarks; and WAP.E-Card - sending electronic greeting cards.

Michael Mun, president and CEO of ThatWeb.com, said that they are currently promoting this technology to other operators from countries such as Hong Kong, China, Taiwan, US and Europe.

SingTel Mobile is running a promotion for new e-personal subscribers from 13 September till 12 December 2000. A 3-month free subscription period will be given for new subscribers who sign up for the WAP service.

Subscribers who sign up before 12 October 2000 will also be eligible to win 20 Motorola Accompli digital wireless phone in a lucky draw .