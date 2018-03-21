Slack and Workday team up to bring HR tools into the Slack platform

Slack and Workday are integrating platforms to let joint customers utilize Workday's human resource tools from within the Slack interface.

Initially, the integration will enable employees to access co-worker information, reference organizational charts, check benefits, provide feedback to a colleague, or request time off without leaving Slack.

Over time, the companies plan to expand the integration to make it easier for IT teams to assign team members to the appropriate Slack channels based on their department. Customized Workday notifications within Slack are also on the roadmap.

For Workday, the partnership is a way to get its HR software into the Slack ecosystem.

"Innovation has always been one of our core values here at Workday, and embracing an open mindset and collaboration wherever it makes sense for the good of customers," said Workday CTO Joe Korngiebel. "Our partners like Slack are incredibly important in helping our customers maximize the value of their Workday investments."

As for Slack, the darling of the team collaboration space has garnered a lot of traction in the enterprise with more than nine million weekly active users, more than six million daily active users, and an international customer base that's 55 percent of the total. Slack has more than $200 million in annual recurring revenue and two million paid users.

Slack also has partnerships with Oracle, SAP, Google, Salesforce, and ServiceNow, which aim to make its platform a more neutral hub for for business tools and streamline workflows for users. The company said that more than 90 percent of its paid teams have apps installed on their Slack workspaces, and there are now more than 1,000 apps available from its directory.

