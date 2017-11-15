Smartphone usage by the numbers via Deloitte

Americans collectively check smartphones 12 billion times a day, but 47 percent of us are trying to reduce or limit usage, according to a survey from Deloitte.
Deloitte's findings are based on more than 51,000 respondents in 32 countries. The U.S. sample size was 2,000 respondents ages 18 to 75. The findings are instructive and highlight how the small screen is critical to the enterprise.
There were a bevy of stats in the survey. Here's a look at smartphone usage by the numbers:
- Smartphone ownership is 82 percent. Smartwatch ownership is now 13 percent, up from 4 percent in 2015.
- 89 percent of respondents check phones within an hour of waking up.
- 81 percent check phones before going to sleep, and 52 percent don't check phones at night.
- On average, smartphone consumers check their devices 47 times a day. The youngest consumers (18 to 24) check phones 86 times a day.
- 47 percent of respondents try to cut their smartphone usage by keeping devices in pocket, turning off notifications and powering down at night.
- 57 percent of consumers use smartphones to read news with 45 percent stream and play music. In addition, 31 percent stream films.
- 29 percent made an in-store mobile payment in 2017.
- Wi-Fi is used by 67 percent of respondents.
- Apps downloaded and installed were 23 in 2017, up from 22 in 2016.
- Voice usage is up 9 percent from 2016.
- One in 4 consumers use unlimited data plans.
Join Discussion