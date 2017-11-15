Smartphone usage by the numbers via Deloitte

Americans collectively check smartphones 12 billion times a day, but 47 percent of us are trying to reduce or limit usage, according to a survey from Deloitte.

Deloitte's findings are based on more than 51,000 respondents in 32 countries. The U.S. sample size was 2,000 respondents ages 18 to 75. The findings are instructive and highlight how the small screen is critical to the enterprise.

There were a bevy of stats in the survey. Here's a look at smartphone usage by the numbers: