Splunk buys IP assets of smaller rival Rocana

Splunk on Monday announced that it's acquiring certain technology and intellectual property assets from smaller rival Rocana. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Like Splunk, Rocana provides log file analysis technology for enterprises. The Rocana platform applies big data, advanced analytics, and visualizations to DevOps to offer more transparency into data centers and applications.

The IP deal is noteworthy considering Splunk and Rocana's acrimonious past. Two years ago the companies were locked in a heated dispute over the supposed superiority of each firm's respective product.

It started with a Rocana blog post that outlined four key differences between the Splunk and Rocana products. Rocana's overall claim was that Splunk's dated architecture couldn't keep up with the evolving needs of IT and business. Lawyers were even brought into the fray when Splunk issued a formal cease and desist letter in response to Rocana's post.

Apparently that's now water under the bridge, because along with its intellectual property, a number of Rocana's technical employees will also join Splunk as part of the deal.

"Splunk is the most widely adopted machine data and analytics platform in the market today," said Rocana CTO and co-founder Eric Sammer. "We are thrilled to join the Splunk team and help contribute to its vision of helping customers turn data into answers."

Spunk's chief product officer Richard Campione also issued a statement praising Rocana's team and its work with large scale data systems.

"Adding Rocana's team demonstrates Splunk's commitment to innovate -- through a build, buy, and partner approach -- as we better serve our customers and partners around the world," he said.

