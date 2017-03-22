Splunk, New Relic forge integration pact

special feature How to Automate the Enterprise One of today's biggest opportunities for IT to make an impact is by automating business processes, manufacturing, repetitive tasks, and more. We delve into examples and best practices. Read More

Splunk and New Relic said they have formed a strategic alliance to integrate their operations and business intelligence platforms.

The companies said they have integrated platforms to connect Splunk's back-end monitoring for IT and operations and New Relic's application and code tracking tools. In many respects, the Splunk-New Relic integration is a marriage of customer-facing monitoring with the back end.

Splunk is used to collect, analyze and visualize machine data from applications and infrastructure for IT planning, security and troubleshooting. New Relic specializes in data from application code to collect business data and analyze it.

As part of the alliance, the Splunk App for New Relic is available as a preview on Splunkbase. Splunk's App for New Relic will allow developers and IT operations to be more involved with addressing customer experience issues.

The two companies share a bevy of joint customers. Here are a few screen shots to show the integration between Splunk and New Relic.