Splunk reports strong Q4, ups outlook after Phantom deal

Machine data analytics company Splunk reported a strong fourth quarter and delivered a better-than-expected outlook for the fiscal year ahead.

Splunk reported a fourth quarter net loss of $25.07 million, or 18 cents a share, on revenue of $419.7 million, up 37 percent from a year ago. Non-GAAP earnings for the fourth quarter were 37 cents a share.

Wall Street was expecting Splunk to report fourth quarter earnings of 33 cents a share on revenue of $390.1 million.

Splunk buys security orchestration provider Phantom for $350 million

The company, which announced the acquisition of Phantom this week, reported fiscal 2018 net loss of $259.1 million, or $1.85 a share, on revenue of $1.27 billion, up 34 percent from the previous year.

During the quarter, Splunk said it added 570 new enterprise customers.

As for the outlook, Splunk projected first quarter revenue between $295 million and $298 million and fiscal 2019 sales of about $1.625 billion.

CEO Doug Merritt said on a conference call: