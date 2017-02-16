Sprint's new unlimited plan adds HD streaming, four lines for $90

Wireless carriers have had a busy week, well save for AT&T, by competing with one another for the title of best unlimited price plan.

Sprint on Thursday upped its unlimited plan, launching the "best unlimited HD plan ever" according to its press release.

The Internet of Things 10 types of enterprise deployments As businesses continue to experiment with the Internet of Things, interesting use cases are emerging. Here are some of the most common ways IoT is deployed in the enterprise. Read More

The new plan matches Verizon Wireless' new unlimited plan by offering unlimited calls, text, data, HD video streaming, and 10 GB of mobile hotspot for $22.50 per line, for four lines. That equates to $90 per month for four lines, or half of what Verizon Wireless is charging. Sprint's plan requires the account owner to enable AutoPay, ensuring the bill is paid on time each month.

For those who don't need four lines, the first line will set you back $50 per month, two lines of service will bump it $90 per month.

It's not a bad deal, that is, until the promotional pricing expires on March 31, 2018. After which pricing goes up to $160 a month for the same four lines. The new price plan will be available starting Friday, February 17.