Square offers free processing for Apple Pay payments

Square is offering small businesses in the US free processing on up to $12,000 worth of payments accepted through Apple Pay.

The promotion, which comes out to roughly $350 in free processing fees, requires that merchants advertise Apple Pay at the point of sale, as pictured above. To claim the promotion, merchants have to take a picture of their marketing setup and submit it through the Square dashboard for verification.

Square said the promotion is aimed at boosting mobile payment adoption, both for consumers and small businesses. The company tested a similar offer in Portland, Oregon last year and said that the number of contactless payments tripled.

"It's no secret that chip cards can be slow, which is why we built our reader to also accept contactless payments, a faster and safer way to pay," said Jesse Dorogusker, Square's Hardware Lead. "Anything we can do to make a seller's experience faster and safer, including working with Apple to encourage Apple Pay usage, is an investment worth making."

