Staples reveals 2017 Black Friday deals on laptops, tablets, desktop PCs

With the release of Best Buy's Black Friday ad earlier today, the floodgates are opening on other tech retailers announcing their deals for the Thanksgiving weekend. First up is office superstore Staples, which doesn't have the type of eye-popping sales that a Best Buy can produce, but still has a number of specials for those in the market for a new computer.

For instance, while Best Buy had laptops as low as $99, Staples' cheapest special is the $199.99 HP Stream portable, a Black Friday doorbuster with Intel Celeron processor, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, and 14-inch display. For $20 more, you can grab a 15.6-inch Lenovo IdeaPad 110 with Pentium CPU, 4GB of RAM, and 500GB hard drive, or for $259.99 you can upgrade to a 15.6-inch Acer Aspire 3 with AMD A9 processor, 6 gigs of memory, and terabyte hard drive.

Staples also has five -- yes, five -- different Dell 15.6-inch laptops on sale during Black Friday. These range from $359.99 (Core i3, 8GB of memory, and 128GB solid state drive) to $419.99 (Core i5, 8GB of RAM, 1TB hard drive) to $579.99 (Core i7, 8GB of RAM. 256GB SSD). If you prefer a 2-in-1 instead -- and more and more of you do -- options include a 13.3-inch Dell with Core i3, 8 gigs of RAM, terabyte hard drive, and 1080p HD touchscreen for $469.99; a Lenovo Flex with Core i5, 8GB of memory, 256GB SSD, and 14-inch 1080p touchscreen for $579.99; and an HP x360 with Core i5, 8GB of RAM, 1TB hard drive, and 15.6-inch full HD touchscreen for $599.99.

The office chain does have a very low price on an all-in-one PC: an HP with Pentium CPU, 4GB of RAM, 1TB hard drive, and a 1080p 21.5-inch display for just $299.99. If you need an all-in-one that's bigger, faster, and pricier, there's a 23.8-inch HP Pavilion with Core i3, 8GB RAM, and 1TB hard drive doorbuster for $419.99 or a 27-inch Pavilion touchscreen with Core i5, 12GB of RAM, and terabyte hard drive for $789.99. Already have a monitor and prefer a traditional tower instead? Staples has a slim HP Pavilion (Core i5, 12GB of RAM, 1TB hard drive) as a $369.99 doorbuster or a pair of Dells (each with Core i5, 8GB of RAM, and terabyte hard drive) for $429.99 and $489.99, respectively.

In a sign of the tough time for tablets, Staples buries its iPad sale on the bottom of page 4 of its ad, perhaps because its $279 price can't match the $249.99 deal that both Best Buy and Target are offering. The retailer fares better with Amazon's new 10.1-inch Fire HD tablet, which it will sell for $50 less than its regular $149 price (and which Best Buy doesn't list in its ad), though its $29.99 doorbuster on the 7-inch Fire is matched by Best Buy and its $179.99 price on the 10.1-inch Samsung Galaxy Tab A is the same as Target's (and $10 more than Costco's deal).