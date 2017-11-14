Stardock introduces Groupy windows-management tool for Windows 7, 8.1, 10

Stardock, the company that's developed a number of Windows-management/modification tools, has a new one for Windows users called Groupy.

Credit: Stardock

Stardock Groupy, which is available in beta as of today, November 14, is a windows-management tool. It will allow Windows 7, 8.1 and 10 users to arrange their desktop windows together in the form of tabbed groups. Multiple applications, web apps, documents and files can be organized into grouped tabs, making apps easier to access and manage.

"Once installed, users can drag a window to another window and the two will combine into a single window with each window receiving a tab in the title bar," explain company officials in a blog post.

Users can un-group by dragging tabs off a group. They also can switch between different windows in a group and add related tabs in a way that works like tabs in browsers. Groupy can work with IE, Edge and Chrome apps/sites simultaneously.

The Groupy beta is available for download today, November 14. The beta version is part of Object Desktop, Stardock's collection of desktop tools that includes Fences, Start10, Multiplicity, DeskScapes and more.

Stardock says Groupy will be available starting in December as a standalone service for $9.99.