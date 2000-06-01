Study: Heavy Net users mostly search

A new US study says frequent Internet users, those who spend five or more hours a week online, spend an average of 728 hours, or 30.3 days, online per year.
The study, sponsored by RealNames and conducted by Berrier Associates, found that 520 of those hours online are spent searching for information.
|MONTHLY INTERNET USE IN THE UK
|Time online per month
|Men
|Women
|6hr 13min
|3hr 51 min
|Active Internet use
|Men
|Women
|61%
|39%
|Most active age group
|35-49 years old
|Average online sessions per month
|12
|Average sites visited per month
|18
|Average pages visited per session
|35
|Average duration of session
|27 minutes
|Most popular domains visited
|msn.com (portal)
|yahoo.com (directory)
|microsoft.com (product info)
|yahoo.co.uk (directory)
|excite.co.uk (search engine and portal)
|
Source: AC Nielsen, March 2000
