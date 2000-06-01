Study: Heavy Net users mostly search

Frequent US Internet users spend on average 520 hours a year searching for information

Topic: Networking

A new US study says frequent Internet users, those who spend five or more hours a week online, spend an average of 728 hours, or 30.3 days, online per year. The study, sponsored by RealNames and conducted by Berrier Associates, found that 520 of those hours online are spent searching for information.

MONTHLY INTERNET USE IN THE UK 
 Time online per month
Men   Women
6hr 13min 3hr 51 min
Active Internet use
Men   Women
61% 39%
Most active age group
35-49 years old
Average online sessions per month
12
Average sites visited per month
18
Average pages visited per session
35
Average duration of session
27 minutes
Most popular domains visited
msn.com (portal)
yahoo.com (directory)
microsoft.com (product info)
yahoo.co.uk (directory)
excite.co.uk (search engine and portal)

Source: AC  Nielsen, March 2000

