SugarCRM launches Hint, aims for 'relationship intelligence'

SugarCRM on Tuesday launched Hint, the first installment of "relationship intelligence" software from the company.

Hint scours the web for personal and company information to better build contact profiles. An enterprise only needs a name, email or company to start building profiles. Hint is initially available for $15 per user per month.

SugarCRM Hint will also tune profiles and keep them current. Hint puts together its profile from multiple inputs so companies can learn about prospective customers faster. Here's a screen.

While Hint is interesting on its own, SugarCRM said it will launch more SugarCRM Relationship Intelligence products that revolve around predictive analytics and machine learning. Those tools will use more data sets to find and resolve issues, spot customer opportunities and make recommendations for building relationships.

SugarCRM Hint is compatible with Sugar 7.8 or later.