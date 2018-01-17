Surface Book 2: Microsoft's 15-inch premium laptop just got easier to buy



Microsoft is now taking orders for its larger Surface Book 2 tablet PC in 17 more countries.

The company said that it will now take pre-orders for the 15-inch version of the Surface Book 2 in Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Sweden, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

The Surface Book 2 is Microsof'ts high-end device, aimed at taking on the MacBook Pro, and showing other Windows hardware manufacturers how to build premium devices. ZDNet's review of the Surface 2 said it made a 'spectacularly good desktop replacement'.

Until now the larger model has only been available in the US, although the slightly smaller model is available in Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, China, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Ireland, Japan, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, the US and UK.

Microsoft said beginning in February and continuing through March and April, the Surface Book 2 13-inch and 15-inch models will become available in Bahrain, China, Hong Kong, India, Italy, Korea, Kuwait, Malaysia, Oman, Portugal, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Spain, Taiwan, Thailand and the United Arab Emirates.

The Surface Book isn't a cheap option -- the most basic 13-inch model comes in at £1,499 and can go up to £2,999 including VAT.

Read more on the Surface Book 2