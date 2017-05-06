Surface Laptop, KEYone reviews, S8 Plus, and Fossil Cory Richards (MobileTechRoundup show #397)

Microsoft unveiled Windows 10 S and the Surface Laptop, BlackBerry KEYone reviews went live, and we spent more time with the Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus.

Microsoft held an education-focused event in NYC last week that included revelation of Windows 10 S. Kevin and I discussed this and more on MobileTechRoundup show #397.

  • Microsoft introduces Windows 10 S and the Surface Laptop
  • BlackBerry KEYOne reviews are all pretty positive!
  • A low light camera tip for the Galaxy S8 and S8+
  • Thoughts on the Samsung Keyboard Cover for the new Galaxy phone
  • Hands on with the Fossil Q Marshall Cory Richards edition
  • Is Motorola getting back into the Android tablet game?

Running time: 65 minutes

