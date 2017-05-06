Surface Laptop, KEYone reviews, S8 Plus, and Fossil Cory Richards (MobileTechRoundup show #397)

Microsoft held an education-focused event in NYC last week that included revelation of Windows 10 S. Kevin and I discussed this and more on MobileTechRoundup show #397.
- Microsoft introduces Windows 10 S and the Surface Laptop
- BlackBerry KEYOne reviews are all pretty positive!
- A low light camera tip for the Galaxy S8 and S8+
- Thoughts on the Samsung Keyboard Cover for the new Galaxy phone
- Hands on with the Fossil Q Marshall Cory Richards edition
- Is Motorola getting back into the Android tablet game?
Running time: 65 minutes
Listen here (MP3, 75MB)
Join Discussion
Powered by Livefyre