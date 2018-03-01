Survey: Smart office tech is widely adopted, but results are mixed for many professionals

In a recent Tech Pro Research poll, 76 percent of respondents said they use some kind of smart office tech, but 35 percent said at least one product didn't meet expectations.

By | | Topic: Smart Office

Smart office tech deployments hold promises of improved collaboration, energy efficiency, safety, health, and more. But does the technology measure up in reality? In January, ZDNet's sister site, Tech Pro Research, surveyed 246 professionals to get their opinions.

Special feature

Special report: How to optimize the smart office (free PDF)

Special report: How to optimize the smart office (free PDF)

This ebook, based on the latest ZDNet/TechRepublic special feature, explores ways companies are taking advantage of tech innovation to improve collaboration, productivity, and employee health and safety.

Read More

Most of the respondents (70%) said they work primarily in a traditional office environment, compared with the other 30 percent who work remotely as freelancers or telecommuters. Over three quarters said they currently use some form of smart office technology, with videoconferencing apps being the most popular by far.

When asked about their satisfaction with smart office products, 35 percent of respondents said they'd tried one or more products that didn't live up to their expectations. Many noted that the products they'd tried were too difficult to use, or that the products weren't fully supported by their company.

While most respondents seemed enthusiastic about the potential of smart office technology, there was a significant amount of skepticism as well. Almost a quarter of respondents said they wouldn't be interested in using any -- or any additional -- types of smart office tech, and when asked about benefits of these devices, 15 percent said they saw none.

This infographic contains other findings from the Tech Pro Research survey. To see all the data and analysis, check out the full report: Smart office technology: What's working, what's failing, and what users want out of it (Tech Pro Research subscription required).

smart office tech infographic
Image: Erik Underwood/TechRepublic

Related Topics:

Internet of Things Productivity Hardware Collaboration Future of Work
Add Your Comment
Add Your Comment

Related Stories

Newsletters

You have been successfully signed up. To sign up for more newsletters or to manage your account, visit the Newsletter Subscription Center.
See All
See All