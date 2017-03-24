T-Mobile launches free scam services just in time to block fake IRS calls

T-Mobile is rolling out Scam ID and Scam Block features to customers starting today as part of a strategy to protect customers. Three out of four people in the US have received scam calls at some point, resulting in an incredible amount of stolen money.

By for Smartphones and Cell Phones | | Topic: Mobility

t-mobile-scamlikely.jpg
Image: T-Mobile

Last week I received a call directing me to call a particular phone number or I would be faced with a serious IRS penalty. It was obviously a scam since I have yet to file my taxes, but scammers steal from innocent people every year to the tune of a reported half a billion dollars.

The IRS just released another alert to US taxpayers yesterday and then T-Mobile issued a press release today announcing tools to help people fight back and protect themselves from thieves.

There are no apps to download or special versions of a mobile phone operating system to run as both Scam ID and Scam Block are integrated into T-Mobile's network. T-Mobile's patent-pending technology analyzes the call and compares it against a global database.

cloud tv

When a suspected scam caller is identified, the customer is warned that the call is likely a scammer so the customer can then choose to ignore the call. That is Scam ID. If you never want to be bothered by scam calls and want to let T-Mobile filter and terminate them before they reach you, then you can turn on Scam Block.

The rollout will start with T-Mobile One customers on April 5. Other postpaid customers can also enable Scam ID beginning on April 5 by dialing #ONI# (#664#) and pressing the call button in their phone's dialer. To turn on Scam Block, customers can dial #ONB# (#662#) or, to turn it off, dial #OFB# (#632#). To check whether Scam Block is on or off, customers can dial #STS# (#787#).

Why you shouldn't call a Windows tech support scam:

Related Stories

Newsletters

You have been successfully signed up. To sign up for more newsletters or to manage your account, visit the Newsletter Subscription Center.
See All
See All