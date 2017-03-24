T-Mobile launches free scam services just in time to block fake IRS calls

Image: T-Mobile

Last week I received a call directing me to call a particular phone number or I would be faced with a serious IRS penalty. It was obviously a scam since I have yet to file my taxes, but scammers steal from innocent people every year to the tune of a reported half a billion dollars.

The IRS just released another alert to US taxpayers yesterday and then T-Mobile issued a press release today announcing tools to help people fight back and protect themselves from thieves.

There are no apps to download or special versions of a mobile phone operating system to run as both Scam ID and Scam Block are integrated into T-Mobile's network. T-Mobile's patent-pending technology analyzes the call and compares it against a global database.

When a suspected scam caller is identified, the customer is warned that the call is likely a scammer so the customer can then choose to ignore the call. That is Scam ID. If you never want to be bothered by scam calls and want to let T-Mobile filter and terminate them before they reach you, then you can turn on Scam Block.

The rollout will start with T-Mobile One customers on April 5. Other postpaid customers can also enable Scam ID beginning on April 5 by dialing #ONI# (#664#) and pressing the call button in their phone's dialer. To turn on Scam Block, customers can dial #ONB# (#662#) or, to turn it off, dial #OFB# (#632#). To check whether Scam Block is on or off, customers can dial #STS# (#787#).

