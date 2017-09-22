Tablet sales continue to decline in Brazil

Tablet sales in Brazil have continued to drop in the second quarter of 2017, according to analyst firm IDC.

With 790,000 devices sold during the period, the market segment has seen an 8 percent less in relation to the 860,000 units shipped in Q2 2016.

According to IDC, 400 million reais ($127 million) were generated in revenue during the second quarter - 11 percent less than the same period last year, but up 9 percent compared to the first quarter of 2017.

"We have seen manufacturers adopting aggressive [marketing] strategies, with promotional prices and giveaways to stop the decline," says IDC Brazil analyst Wellington La Falce.

Additionally, device makers are diversifying their strategies, with products geared not only at children, but also older demographics.

"Better quality devices had a larger market share, as the sector is keen to show that tablets are not only entertainment devices but can also be used for work and content consumption in general," says IDC's La Falce.

Tablet buyers in Brazil are also spending more, the analyst firm notes, with the average ticket at 505 reais ($160), a 6 percent increase on Q1, when buyers spent about 477 reais ($152) on a new tablet device.

For the whole of 2017, IDC expects that 3,75 million tablets should be sold, with revenue R$1,967 billion generated over the year - a 6 percent drop in relation to 2016.