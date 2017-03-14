Tag Heuer, Intel announce Modular 45 smartwatch starting at $1,650

(Image: Intel)

Tag Heuer on Tuesday announced the latest Android Wear 2.0 smartwatch, dubbed the Tag Heuer Connected Modular 45.

The Connected Modular 45 starts at $1,650, and with the help of Intel inside, features a modular design that allows customers to pick different colors, bracelets, buckles, and whether you want to use an electronic watch or a mechanical watch. Tag Heuer claims there are 46 different choices for customization, leading to over 400 different options.

In Tag Heuer fashion, the Modular 45 is "Swiss made" and the price can jump to $17,000 depending on what is chosen during the design process. The Modular 45 is powered by an Intel Z34XX processor, and it has a 1.39-inch AMOLED display, GPS, and 4GB of RAM. Past the typical NFC and Wi-Fi, the Modular 45 claims 24 hours of active battery life.

Intel hinted to The Verge the company is working on its own intelligent assistant for the Modular 45, and it could eventually appear on other smartwatches. The assistant is said to feature the ability to follow-up with questions in context to what the user originally asked.

The Modular 45 is now available through Tag Heuer and could be a compelling option for those seeking a high-end Android Wear 2.0 smartwatch.

