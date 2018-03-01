Tech M&As continue to rise in Brazil

The information technology (IT) sector was the busiest in January in mergers and acquisitions activity in January 2018, according to a report by PwC Brazil.

Some 11 transactions involving IT businesses took place during that month, up 83 percent on the same month a year earlier. The IT sector represents 23 percent of all transactions registered during the month.

The second busiest sector in M&A transactions was financial services, followed by food production, with 4 transactions.

Overall, however, there was a decrease in the overall number of M&A deals in Brazil in January, with 47 deals done compared with 54 the year before.

In geographic terms, the state of São Paulo concentrated 60 percent of deal activity, with 28 M&A transactions overall. As for the capital source, 50 percent came from foreign investors and the other 50 percent from Brazilian backers.