Telegram apps removed from Apple App Store

Image: CNET

Secure messaging system Telegram has confirmed that its apps have been removed from Apple's iOS app store.

Telegram CEO Pavel Durov said on Twitter that the Telegram and Telegram X apps had been taken down by Apple.

"We were alerted by Apple that inappropriate content was made available to our users and both apps were taken off the App Store. Once we have protections in place we expect the apps to be back on the App Store." Durov did not go into further detail about the inappropriate content or the protections needed.

Telegram X is a recently released alternative Telegram client built in Swift, with higher speed, slicker animations, themes and more efficient battery use.

The Android version of the Telegram app - which has over 100 million downloads -- is still currently available to download from Google's Play app store, as is Telegram X.

Telegram markets itself as more secure than mass-market messaging systems like WhatsApp - for example Telegram's secret chats use end-to-end encryption, leave no trace on our servers, support self-destructing messages and don't allow forwarding. On top of this, secret chats are not part of the Telegram cloud and can only be accessed on their devices of origin. Messages in Secret Chats use client-client encryption, while Cloud Chats use client-server/server-client encryption and are stored encrypted in the Telegram Cloud.

However, the app has attracted criticism from politicians, most recently from UK Prime Minister Theresa May, for allowing criminals and terrorists to communicate. Telegram said it does block terrorist bots and channels (such as those related to ISIS), but it will not block anybody who peacefully expresses "alternative opinions".

Apple had not responded to a request for comment at the time of publication.