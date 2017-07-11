The 2017 Google Pixel XL to be made by LG, feature larger display: Report

This year's Google Pixel XL looks like it will receive a bigger AMOLED display, slimmer bezels, and will be manufactured by LG.

The new details come courtesy of Android Police, an Android news website with a good track record when reporting on unreleased Google hardware and products.

Google has yet to respond to a request for comment at publication time. LG could not be reached for comment.

HTC was the manufacturing partner for the original Pixel devices in 2016. LG is also the providing 6-inch AMOLED displays for the next Pixel XL, according to the report.

With an expected 2:1 aspect ratio, the 2017 Pixel XL follows the same trend of Samsung's Galaxy S8 and LG's G6. Both devices were treated to virtually no bezel on either side of the display. The upcoming iPhone 8 from Apple is also expected to adopt a similar look and form factor.

Android Police posted a render of the unreleased device, which you can view here. As you can see, the glass piece on the back of the Pixel XL is smaller, with the fingerprint sensor now sitting below it on the back of the phone. The front of the phone doesn't appear to have thick bezels on the sides of the display, with the top and bottom bezels significantly reduced compared to the current models.

Furthermore, the device will feature a "squeezable" frame, similar to the HTC U11. When a user squeezes the frame it will activate Google Assistant and allow users to interact with the virtual assistant.

According to the report, despite the appearance of a curved display in the render, you won't find one on the next Pixel.

As for the smaller Pixel in 2017, the report indicates the device will have a "largely unchanged" design from last year's model and take on the role of an entry-level Pixel device.

The same author of Tuesday's Android Police report also puts the possible launch date of Android O 8.0 in August, a couple months earlier than when Google has traditionally released major Android updates. Typically, new hardware from Google - previously Nexus devices, now Pixel phones - has followed shortly after a major Android OS release.