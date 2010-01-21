The Importance of Verification in an App-driven Mobile Industry Author: Eric Everson, Founder MyMobiSafe.com

The future of mobile essentially belongs to the company that offers the best apps. As Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) revolutionized the digital music business with their iTunes Store, the company is carrying that momentum forward in mobile with their App Store. Meanwhile, companies like Google with its Android OS and BlackBerry are beginning to make a momentous shift in this direction too. With over 10,000 new apps being developed each week, mobile verification will play a major role in the app-driven future of the wireless industry.

Many are familiar with the Apple “vetting process” that new iPhone apps must undergo; this is a process that literally dissects every app that is submitted to the App Store. The vetting process has become a roadblock that many developers struggle to overcome. As Brian Heater of PCMag.com writes, “The company recently celebrated the submission of the 100,000th app for the platform. "Submission" is a key word. No one but Apple knows precisely how many apps have been rejected. And the company hasn't exactly publicized what many developers have deemed an overzealous and somewhat arbitrary vetting process.” (Heater, 2009) Many app developers are opting to forego the bureaucracy of the Apple policies in favor of programming for the rapidly growing Android OS.

The vetting process is far less strenuous for Android and BlackBerry apps, which has incited concern amongst many users regarding the safety and quality of the apps they are downloading. This is exactly why developers and app users alike are coming to recognize the MyMobiSafe Verified logo as a premier mark of quality throughout the industry. The MyMobiSafe 5-Phase Verification process, is remarkably more friendly for app developers as it is essentially a process where developers work one-on-one with MyMobiSafe experts to ensure the quality and security of the apps they want to credential. The MyMobiSafe Verified logo is quickly becoming the stamp of approval that everyone in the industry is looking for.

As MyMobiSafe recently launched this innovative credential, it is not likely to get developers through the arduous Apple vetting process any quicker – yet. MyMobiSafe.com hopes to work directly with companies like Apple, Google, Microsoft, BlackBerry, Nokia and others in the future to continue to grow the prevalence of this mark throughout the industry. The MyMobiSafe Team realized this gaping void in the market and has worked tirelessly for many months to introduce the wireless industry’s first verification services for mobile app developers.

Apps are becoming a big business opportunity and many developers, from independent small business programmers to major corporate development firms, are looking for a stamp of quality to differentiate their products in the marketplace. As the vetting processes for new apps are unique to each provider, MyMobiSafe Verified represents a new step forward that is becoming universally recognized and sought throughout the industry. There is no denying that the future of mobile will be driven by apps, but with so many MOPS (Mobile Operating System) providers depending on quality third-party apps, verification will play a major role in the app-driven future of the wireless industry.

About the Author: Eric Everson is a leader in mobile technologies and is the founder of the U.S.-based MyMobiSafe.com. If you would like to contact Eric Everson for interview or with consulting related inquiries contact him directly at EricEverson@Hotmail.com. To get started with your MyMobiSafe Verification simply email: GetVerifed@MyMobiSafe.com.

