The Morning Briefing: Growth of the Cloud Industry

1.) Money, not technology, drives cloud growth, IT shrinkage. Cloud computing may be the biggest thing ever to hit IT, but not for good solid technical reasons, and not because it gives IT the chance to show it really does know what their companies really need from technology to make the business shine.

2.) Cloud computing, e-commerce jobs see pay hikes of up to 30% this year. Niche roles in cloud computing, e-commerce or risk analytics are in demand, and have seen pay hikes of up to 30% this year.

3.) Cloud computing: You can't outsource your compliance obligations. Even if your cloud provider is at fault should your company fall out of compliance, the law will come after you.

4.) China’s growing cloud industry. China's cloud computing market is estimated to reach $31.6bn in the next three years, thanks to investment from public and private players

5.) Government launches cloud guide. NSAI and IIA supported guide provides information for organisations on moving to the cloud.

