The political challenges of implementing smart city solutions

This web site uses cookies to improve your experience. By viewing our content, you are accepting the use of cookies. To find out more and change your cookie settings, please
view our cookie policy.
Andy Berke, mayor of Chattanooga, Tennessee, talks about balancing the political demand for short-term results with long-term goals.
By Stephanie Condon
| September 19, 2017 -- 17:00 GMT (10:00 PDT)
| Topic: Security TV - Video Series
Security
New to iOS 11? Change these privacy and security settings right now
Low-cost tools making cybercrime more accessible: SecureWorks
New alliance advocates the blockchain to improve IoT security, trust
Hackers reveal leading enterprise security blind spots
I understand I will receive a complimentary subscription to TechRepublic's News and Special Offers newsletter, and the Daily Digest newsletter (you can opt out at any time).
Join Discussion