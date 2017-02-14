The three groups of "security threats"

Our security specialist Jeremy Requena made some interesting points, last year about "a three-pronged dilemma that needs to be identified and addressed".

It's timeless advice, because you can change security solutions to plug in the holes, but you can't control people from three distinct groups that deal with an organisation.

Jeremy believes, "when it comes to security, a lot of people are pointing towards technology as the saviour with too little focus on people."

An eye needs to be kept on end users; external parties; and IT staff, so the security technology corporation's use is not all for nothing - if something should go wrong - due to human error.

