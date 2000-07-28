The Ultimate Server Time-Saver

Ever been working on a NetWare server, and found that the DOS volume was just a little too small for what you needed—a couple of hundred megabytes, for instance—and there was nothing you could easily do about it? Or realize that your technician messed up NT server's drive partitions? PowerQuest's ServerMagic lives to solve such problems. ServerMagic enables users to expand, contract, and move NetWare and NT partitions.

Those aren't just idle words. Increasing the size of a Microsoft NT Server 4.0's C: partition from 900MB to 1.3GB had the server down for only 20 minutes. However, Windows 2000 resellers, beware: ServerMagic doesn't support Windows 2000's newfangled NTFS version 5. As PowerQuest spokesman Travis Murdock said, there's no way a utility like this can be tested and guaranteed while the operating system is a moving target.

It does just fine, though, with tried-and-true server operating systems. We used it to shrink a NetWare Small Business Suite 5.0's VOL1 volume from 3GB to 1GB, and then create a new 2GB VOL2. This process was slower, but the NetWare server did not need to be taken down for this operation. Then, we tried to merge adjacent NetWare volumes into one volume. Again, it worked without a bobbled byte. That alone makes it a huge time-saver in the field. In addition, the program can shrink NetWare volumes so as to increase the size of the DOS volume. And, it can copy NetWare, NTFS, HPFS 386 or FAT16/32 volumes from one disk to another intact.

Equally impressive is Server Magic 3.0's price. At $495 per server, you'll pause before recommending it as a standard package for your customers. Better, though, is the "technician's toolbox" license at a hefty $3,495 per technician per year. This license enables you to use the software on an unlimited number of systems.

We consider ServerMagic, with the technician license, a wise investment. If you work with many NT or OS/2 Warp Servers, this tool will pay for itself quickly. If you service or install NetWare, it's a must.

ServerMagic 3.0

PowerQuest Inc.

www.powerquest.com/usindex.html

MSRP: Single server, $495; technician's site license, $3,495