Think Firefox Quantum is fast? Try Firefox 58, out next week, says Mozilla

Image: Mozilla

Mozilla is promising more speed improvements in the forthcoming Firefox 58, building on the new engine introduced in Firefox 57 aka Quantum, which is better at exploiting multicore CPUs.

Firefox 58 will be faster at compiling WebAssembly code coming in from the network thanks to 'streaming compilation' -- which allows code to be compiled and downloaded in parallel -- and a faster two-tiered compiler.

WebAssembly code works with JavaScript to offer near-native performance to web apps. Safari and Edge recently added support for WebAssembly, broadening existing support for the .wasm format from Chrome and Firefox.

Streaming compilation and the new compiler allow Firefox 58 to compile code faster than the network can deliver packets, thus removing the main bottleneck to faster page loads that involve downloading a lot of JavaScript, according to Lin Clark, an engineer on the Mozilla Developer Relations team.

In the past, web performance was constrained by the network, explains Clark, but the new bottleneck is the CPU and the main thread. Firefox 58 takes the burden off the main thread and makes better use of a CPU's time.

The new compiler in Firefox 58 with streaming compilation will help the browser load WebAssembly files faster than the equivalent-sized JavaScript files, according to Clark.

"If you start compiling the code earlier, you'll finish compiling it earlier. That's what streaming compilation does... makes it possible to start compiling the .wasm file as soon as possible. When you download a file, it doesn't come down in one piece. Instead, it comes down in a series of packets."

Meanwhile, Firefox 58's two-tiered compiler aims to get around the compiling time trade-off between optimizing code while compiling or compiling non-optimized code.

"We can have the best of both of these worlds. If we use two compilers, we can have one that compiles quickly without too many optimizations, and another that compiles the code more slowly but creates more optimized code," writes Clark.

Firefox 58 is currently in beta and scheduled for release on January 23, and Mozilla hopes the latest speedups will tempt more former users to give Firefox another chance.

