This is why you need to learn the Raspberry Pi 3 (​ZDNet Academy)

The demand for computer science skills has permeated most job fields and will only continue to do so more in the future. Due to this trend, understanding the basics of computer science is beneficial to persons in all lines of work -- a feat easily accomplished even without a traditional computer science education.

One great way to get introduced to programming and electronics is by learning to tinker with the Raspberry Pi 3. A simple open-source device, Raspberry Pi allows you to build your computer science proficiency while actually having some fun. Get started with the The Complete Raspberry Pi 3 Training Bundle.

With 21 hours of content, this bundle pack six in-depth courses, including the following:

Raspberry Pi Essentials & Extras: Learn the basics of Pi and discover its possibilities.

From 0 to 1: Raspberry Pi and the Internet of Things: Grasp the physical computing power of Pi and design home automation circuits.

PiBot: Build Your Own Raspberry Pi Powered Robot: Construct a functional robot powered by Raspberry Pi.

