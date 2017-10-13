This Raspberry Pi laptop lets you peek inside to see the components

CONNOR BALLARD-PATEMAN

UK education startup pi-top has is back with a second bright green modular laptop design, which introduces a sliding keyboard to easily peak into the guts of the machine.

The company's original pi-top laptop had a removable panel above the keyboard which could be lifted off to reveal the modular rail system for adding components and viewing its Raspberry Pi engine.

In place of the panel, the new pi-top features a sliding keyboard that can reveal the rail system and any additional hardware components can be added, such as the pi-topSpeaker module. It also features a slightly larger 14-inch 1080P full HD LCD screen compared to the original's 13-inch screen. With the additional space on the keyboard panel, the company has also included a new touchpad.

Th new pi-top costs $320 including shipping but not local taxes, which is slightly more than the original's $300 price tag, which excluded shipping.

However, the new pi-top includes its "inventor's kit", a starter pack of components that includes the pi-topProto+ add-on for creating electronics, a bunch of LED lights, ultrasonic range sensor, a buzzer, noise sensor mic, and a few other gadgets. To get users started, it includes a guide with over 20 projects.

Buying it without the Raspberry Pi 3 brings the cost down to $285. As with the original pi-top, the DIY laptop come with an 8GB SD card with the pi-topOS "Polaris" software suite. It also has charger with adapters for Australia, Europe, the UK, and US. According to pi-top, the laptop has a 6 to 8 hour battery life, which is down on the original's estimated battery life of 10 hours.