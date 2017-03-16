Remember that USB stick that would destroy almost anything in its path, from laptops, photo booths, kiosks, to even cars?

Now there's a new version, and it's even more dangerous than before.

In case you missed it the first time around, a Hong Kong-based company built a weaponized pocket-sized USB stick, which when plugged into a device, will rapidly charge its capacitors from the USB power supply and then discharge, frying the affected device's circuits.

Dubbed the USB Kill stick, it fries almost any device with a USB port, though modern Apple hardware is apparently not affected.

The makers of the USB Kill stick have created a more powerful version with a higher voltage and amp output, and a three-times faster pulse rate of up to 12 times a second.

And, with microUSB, USB-C, and Lightning adapters, the USB Kill claims to be able to kill iPhones, iPads, and other devices, like phones, tablets, and digital cameras.

The company also sells a test shield for €13.95 -- about $15 -- to allow testing of the USB Kill stick while protecting the host machine.

The company says it's "designed to test the surge protection circuitry of electronics to their limits." In other words, its purpose is destroying expensive kit.

USB Kill also comes in an "anonymous" model, which looks like an ordinary black USB stick -- unlike the regular version that includes branding.

This is another reason why you shouldn't plug in USB sticks you find on the street.

USB Kill still costs €49.95, or about $53 at the time of writing.