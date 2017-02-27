This Windows 10 two-in-one device comes with 4G LTE on-board

Image: Alcatel

Alcatel has unveiled a two-in-one Windows 10 device with 4G LTE built into its detachable keyboard.

The device, aimed at business users, features a 12-inch HD display, a 5MP front camera and 'loud' dual speakers for videoconferencing, and is powered by a Intel Celeron N3350.

The detachable 4G LTE keyboard can serve as a Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 15 devices.

Alcatel said the Plus 12 is one of the lightest 12-inch 2-in-1s on the market, weighing in at 990 grams, and features a brushed-metal front casing.

"We are convinced that productive devices will be more and more connected to cellular networks," said Vittorio Di Mauro, senior vice president at Alcatel. The device supports the Windows Hello fingerprint recognition in Windows 10, and the Windows Ink note and annotation feature.

Also at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, the company showed off a smartphone with an interactive LED-covered backplate, the A5 LED. The LEDs can be used to display different patterns for incoming calls, messages, alarms, and social media alerts, or light shows that move with music

Alcatel Plus 12 specs:

Dimensions

284 x 175 x 7.9mm, 596g (tablet); 287.5 x 186 x 2.8-6.9mm, 990g (tablet + keyboard)

Display

11.6-inch FHD IPS (1920 x 1080), IPS, multi-touch 10 points

CPU

Tablet: dual core, 1.1GHz-2.4/2.3GHz

Keyboard: Cortex A7 1.2GHz

Camera

5MP front-facing

Internal Memory

Tablet: 64GB (32GB eMMC+32GB MicroSD embedded) + 4GB LPDDR3, compatible with 64/128G eMMC; MicroSD, support up to 128GB

Keyboard: 256MB NAND flash + 128MB LPDDR2

Connectivity

Tablet: Wi-fi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac (2.4GHz+5GHz), Bluetooth 4.2, accelerometer, Hall sensor

Keyboard: wi-fi 802.11b/g/n, 2.4GHz (DL up to 150Mbps, UL up to 50Mbps), connection up to 15 users, LTE, UMTS

Battery

6900mAh (tablet) + 2580mAh (keyboard)

Ports etc

Tablet: fiingerprint scanner, USB Type-C, 3.5mm audio jack, Micro-HDMI, MicroSD card slot, 7-pin connection to keyboard

Keyboard: full keyboard with touchpad, power & cellular LED indicator, 3FF SIM x1, Standard USB-A x1, 7-pin connector (supports keyboard input, USB-A data, USB-A charge out), 4G on/off button

