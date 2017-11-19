TigerDirect Black Friday ad features handful of laptop, desktop deals

Longtime online tech retailer -- and Newegg competitor -- TigerDirect has had its modest three-page Black Friday ad leaked, adding even more HP PC deals to a lengthy list (including from the manufacturer itself).

In particular, TigerDirect has a pair of HP laptops and a desktop on sale, not including a couple of refurbished units it's also advertising. (Newegg also puts refurbished products in its Black Friday ad.) The HP 17-x010nr notebook comes with an Intel Pentium N3710 processor, 4GB of RAM, 1TB hard drive, and a larger 17.3-inch screen; originally priced at $599.99, it's cut to $349.99 for Black Friday, though it already appears to be available on that price on TigerDirect.com as of this writing.

The other HP laptop deal is for the ProBook 455 G4, which includes an AMD A10-9600P quad-core processor, 8 gigs of RAM, terabyte hard drive, and 15.6-inch display. TigerDirect's ad lists the original price at $749.99, though it's currently on the website at $479.99, making the Black Friday price of $449.99 a little less eye-popping. On the desktop side, there's the HP ProDesk 600 G2 with Intel Core i7 CPU, 8GB of memory, and 1TB hard drive for $599.99.

TigerDirect has a couple of other non-HP systems in its ad. For gamers, there's an MSI laptop with Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, 256GB solid-state drive, Nvidia GeForce 940MX graphics, and 17.3-inch display for $749.99. If you want a cheaper Microsoft Surface clone, the Huawei MateBook HZ-W19 Windows 10 tablet with Core M5-6Y54 chip, 8 gigs of RAM, 256GB SSD, and 12-inch 2,160x1,440 touchscreen is on sale for $399.99. Again, the ad says it's a whopping $500 off the regular price, but you can already purchase it on TigerDirect's site for the Black Friday price.