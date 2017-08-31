Timid growth predicted for IT spending in Brazil

Budgets for technology in Brazil will not see a substantial increase this year and predictions for 2018 are not all that different, according to a new study.

IT budgets will grow by about 3 percent this year and the forecast is about the same rate for 2018 - or even a decrease, according to the Brazil IT Snapshot trends study by Logicalis.

Free PDF Download Special Report: Tech budgets 2017: A CXO's guide You can download our full special report as a PDF in magazine format. It's free to registered ZDNet and TechRepublic members. Read More

Some 71 percent of those polled said IT budgets in 2016 were mostly spend on running the existing estate, while 41 percent of CIOs said there has been a decrease in innovation investments.

Conversely, about 82 percent of the respondents have some kind of cloud computing investment, the highest level seen since 2013. Of that total, 40 percent use a hybrid approach, while 35 prefer private clouds and 7 percent use only public cloud set-ups.

The study covered 205 IT decision makers, 40 percent of which managing budgets at organizations of revenues above R$1,5 billion ($317 million).