Top 10 posts of 2009 focused primarily on ebook readers

Last year I was still covering mobile phones on this blog as you can read in my best of 2008 post and then the editors of ZDNet and I decided to break out phones into my dedicated Smartphones & Cell Phones blog. I spent most of 2009 writing about all other mobile gadgets (ebook readers, media players, headsets, gaming devices, netbooks, etc.) here on the Mobile Gadgeteer site. As you can see in my top 10 most popular posts written in 2009, five of ten were on the subject of ebook readers, two were on MP3 players, and the others on various topics.

As we approach the end of 2009, I now own the B&N nook and Zune HD and am pleased with both products. An interesting aspect to note is that these devices ship with firmware updates being a reality. Have we come to expect we are buying a beta product with expected updates?

I try to be diverse in my coverage here on this blog, but have to say I think ebook readers will be popular in 2010 as well. We have a surprise for you all coming soon to the Mobile Gadgeteer blog so stay tuned and tell your friends to follow us here on ZDNet.