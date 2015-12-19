Top iOS news of the week: Apple Music and Sonos, big Apple Watch sales, IBM hits 100 apps

Report: 21 million Apple Watches will be sold first year

It's been claimed that Apple is not selling many Apple Watches but an analyst disagrees. Horace Dediu believes the company will sell 21 million watches in the first year. While this wouldn't be the biggest new product for the company, that's a lot of units sold if it comes to pass.

Source: Apple World Today

Offline navigation, gas prices added to Google Maps for iOS

Google's mapping app got a lot more useful on iOS with the addition of new features. Offline navigation allows routing sessions without a web connection, and listing gas prices makes road trips more economical.

Source: The Verge

Sonos beta works with Apple Music

Apple Music customers with Sonos audio systems can now use the service. An open beta version of the Sonos app allows adding Apple Music to the services available for streaming on the Sonos.

You must sign up for the beta version in the settings of the Sonos app.

Source: The Verge

IBM has 100 iOS apps for the enterprise

The business alliance between Apple and iBM is going strong as the latter now has 100 MobielFirst apps for iOS. These are the apps directed at the enterprise for both general and vertical markets.

IBM also plans app development for the new iPad Pro.

Source: AppleInsider