Top US ISPs in 2003

There are about 77.4 mln subscribers in the United States. The following table shows the ranking of the United States largest ISPs.

Rank ISP Subs. [As Of"> 1 America Online 24.7 [Oct. 22, 2003"> 2 MSN 8.7 [May 12, 2003"> 3 United Online [NetZero + Juno Online"> 5.2 [Oct. 30, 2003"> 4 EarthLink 5.0 [Nov. 14, 2003"> 5 Comcast 4.9 [Oct. 30, 2003"> 6 SBC 3.1 [Oct. 21, 2003"> 7 Verizon 2.1 [Oct. 28, 2003"> 8 Cox 1.8 [Oct. 28, 2003"> 9 Charter 1.5 [Nov. 3, 2003"> 10 BellSouth 1.3 [Oct. 22, 2003">