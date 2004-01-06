Top US ISPs in 2003

There are about 77.4 mln subscribers in the United States.

There are about 77.4 mln subscribers in the United States. The following table shows the ranking of the United States largest ISPs. 

1 	America Online 	24.7 	[Oct. 22, 2003">
2 	MSN 	8.7 	[May 12, 2003">
3 	United Online [NetZero + Juno Online"> 	5.2 	[Oct. 30, 2003">
4 	EarthLink 	5.0 	[Nov. 14, 2003">
5 	Comcast 	4.9 	[Oct. 30, 2003">
6 	SBC 	3.1 	[Oct. 21, 2003">
7 	Verizon 	2.1 	[Oct. 28, 2003">
8 	Cox 	1.8 	[Oct. 28, 2003">
9 	Charter 	1.5 	[Nov. 3, 2003">
10 	BellSouth 	1.3 	[Oct. 22, 2003">

