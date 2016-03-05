Top Windows Mobile news of the week: Advanced security, NYPD, new Insider build

This week in Windows Mobile we heard that the NYPD will issue Windows Phones to all officers, that a new WM build was released, and that Win10 is getting even more secure.

firmware-update-150.jpg

Windows 10 Mobile preview gets firmware updates

Microsoft released the Insider Preview build 10586.122 to the Slow and Release Preview rings. The company also made firmware updates live for Insiders. While build 10586.122 was previously for Windows 10, this update is now available for Windows 10 Mobile in those Insider rings.

Source: Thurrott.com

NYPD to use Windows Phones

nypd-150.jpg

After a testing period involving 25,000 NYPD officers, Windows Phones will be deployed to all officers in the NYPD. The phones have special access to law enforcement databases as search is an integral part of the program.

Source: ZDNet

wm10-older-150.jpg

Windows 10 to get Windows Defender Advanced Threat Protection

Hackers are regularly hitting devices and Microsoft intends to add Windows Defender Advanced Threat Protection to Windows 10. The new feature will immediacy alert IT managers to threats it detects an intrusion by outside parties.

Source: Neurogadget

