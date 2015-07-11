Top Windows Phone news of the week: Layoffs, Nokia acquisition write-off, what's next

Microsoft backs off phone business with reorganization, layoffs

The folks in Redmond made sweeping changes to the Windows Phone business this week. The company plans to lay off almost 8.000 employees, primarily in the phone business. It is also going to take a $7.6 billion impairment charge related to the acquisition of Nokia's handset business.

The drastic move has pundits wondering if Windows Phone will survive.

Source: Microsoft

What's next for Windows Phone?

ZDNet's Adrian Kingsley-Hughes takes a thoughtful look at what Microsoft's drastic measures announced this week might mean for Windows Phone. He lays out what could happen, and then what he believes will actually go down. No matter what happens, it's not going to be pretty to watch.

Source: ZDNet

Windows 10 Mobile build 10158 details surface

Whether Windows Phone survives for the long term, Windows 10 Mobile preview builds are still hitting handsets. Build 10158 isn't out yet but information and screen shots have emerged that show how well the preview OS is coming along.

Lucky testers who have this build report lost of polish, performance improvements, and a cleaner UI.

Source: Neowin