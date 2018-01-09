​Toyota's e-Palette and 5 reasons why it could reinvent commerce

Toyota outlined its e-Palette platform, which mixes mobility, commerce and autonomous driving in a customizable package, and the idea could be used by multiple enterprises.

At CES 2018, Toyota President Akio Toyoda outlined the e-Palette Concept Vehicle. This vehicle is meant to be a blank slate that combines connected and automated driving with commerce.

Initial launch partners for this e-Palette platform, which uses Toyota's mobility services technology, include Amazon, Mazda and Pizza Hut. If you take the everything-as-a-service theme and extend it you can get to Toyota's Automated Mobility as a Service.

During his talk, Toyoda talked about business applications for e-Palette. He said:

"We are moving from software to the platform ... it's the platform that will be the backbone for mobility as a service, for autonomy, for car sharing, for any number of services that we want to make possible."

(Image: Corinne Reichert/ZDNet)

Indeed, Toyoda talked about retail applications as well as food service and health care facilities that could use e-Palette.

The Toyota concept vehicle is interesting and an idea worth pondering. Will e-Palette fly? Why not? Here are some reasons why Toyota's e-Palette can work.