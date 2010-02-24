TransACT to flog Google Apps

in brief Canberra-based telco TransACT has struck a deal with Google to sell its Apps suite.

TransACT and its Victorian brand Neighbourhood Cable will commence selling Google's software in coming months, according to TransACT.

An exact date for the service, its product range and pricing has not been set. However, Google Apps typically includes word processing, spreadsheets, messaging tools and calendaring services.

"It's fantastic to be able to offer Google's cutting edge Apps suite as part of our software as a service offering," TransACT and Neighbourhood Cable chief Ivan Slavich said in a statement.