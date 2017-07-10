Trend Micro, VMware team up to tackle enterprise mobile security

File Photo

Trend Micro and VMware have announced a new partnership to improve the enterprise mobile security space.

On Monday, the companies said that Trend Micro has now joined the VMware Mobile Security Alliance (MSA), and as part of the company's "mission to enhance enterprise mobile security," Trend Micro will be integrating its Mobile Security for Enterprise platorm with VMware solutions.

Trend Micro Mobile Security for Enterprise will now be integrated into VMware's Workspace ONE and VMware AirWatch.

Trend Micro Mobile Security for Enterprise provides mobile device security and data protection information, identifies vulnerable mobile devices connected to corporate networks, and takes automatic action against devices which are not compliant with security policies.

These policies can be created in VMware Workspace ONE and VMware AirWatch, and together with threat data pulled from Trend Micro's network, it is hoped that compliance rule and policies can be pushed out to ensure better protection against mobile threats and vulnerable devices which can become risky endpoints for enterprise players.

"This technology partnership will accelerate customer access to threat and mobile device management (MDM) information in one console," the companies say. "By enabling communication between the Trend Micro and VMware solutions, customers will be able to secure corporate data from mobile threats more effectively through policy enforcement and compliance and sharing device security posture information."

Mobile security threats are on the rise, with an estimated increased of two million unique threats in 2014 now closer to 34 million unique threats this year. Research firm Gartner predicts that by 2019, 25 percent of mobile-ready enterprises will deploy mobile threat defense capabilities on enterprise-issued mobile devices.

"The organizational shift to a mobile workforce and the popularity of corporate bring-your-own-device (BYOD) rules make it increasingly demanding for IT managers to keep their pulse on the large volume of mobile devices," said Frank Kuo, VP of User Protection Products for Trend Micro. "Blending the constant flow of new threat intelligence from around the globe through the Trend Micro Smart Protection Network with the visibility provided by the VMware AirWatch dashboard will allow more informed and quicker decisions about policy and compliance issues to maximize protection."

Last month, Trend Micro announced a $100 million venture fund for Internet of Things (IoT) and emerging technology startups. The security firm said that by investing in fresh blood, it will gain insight into new business models, market gaps, and skill shortages.