TripIt Pro launches real-time security wait times to help business travelers optimize travel time

Seven years ago I started my TripIt Pro subscription and after saving more than $300 on one roundtrip flight I was hooked. TripIt has recently been adding features, such as Go Now, that are designed to reduce some of the stress of business travel.

While I now have a good routine down and enjoy using the Go Now feature, one of the last unknowns is TSA security. TripIt announced that security wait times have been added for TripIt Pro users.

TripIt will send users an alert three hours before a flight showing them current wait times and then travelers can check the app for real-time updates after that first alert. TripIt Pro will show a map to security lines and what can be found around those security lines, such as restrooms.

Image: TripIt

Security wait times are available in select airports, starting with Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, Denver International Airport, Orlando International Airport and Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.

Jen Moyse, director of product for TripIt from Concur, stated:

Wasted time at the airport really adds up-especially for frequent travelers. If the security line is short, you could end up with a lot of extra time. If there's a long line, you could risk missing a flight. Letting travelers know how long they'll spend in the security line helps them make the most out of their valuable time.

TripIt Pro is available for $49 per year and as a business traveler who flies at least once a month it is essential for making my travel more efficient and less stressful, while also providing a central itinerary I can share with my coworkers.

With this new security wait time feature and Go Now, TripIt Pro will help you get to and through the airport. What other business traveler feature would you like to see TripIt add in the future?