Trujillo appointed Telstra CEO

As expected , Solomon Trujillo has been appointed the new chief executive officer of Telstra.

About Solomon Trujillo 1974: Business forecaster, Mountain Bell [which later became US West]



1995: President and CEO, US West



1999: Chairman and CEO, US West



2000: Retired from US West [after its merger with Qwest Communications]



2001: Member of the board, Orange



2003 - 2004: Orange CEO



* Trujillo was Chairman and CEO of high-tech start-up company, Graviton prior to joining Orange.



Source: Orange.com

Trujillo, a 53-year-old American, was head of French mobile phone company Orange until last year. He will take up his position with the Australian telecommunications heavyweight on July 1.The chairman of Telstra, Donald McGauchie said in a statement to the Australian Stock Exchange that Trujillo, who will be moving to Australia from California to take up the position, has exactly the right level of skill and experience to lead the company."[The board] unanimously agree that he is the best person to lead Telstra... During his career he has successfully managed fixed line, wireless, broadband and directory businesses - virtually every facet of Telstra's business.According to the statement, Trujillo will be charged with driving "cultural and business change throughout" the company.Trujillo said he was looking forward to taking on the challenge and praised the work of his predecessor, Dr Ziggy Switkowski, who is expected to leave the company before Trujillo takes up his position.

"Dr Switkowski's legacy is to have positioned the company well to meet the next stage of commercial and technical challenges of the new millennium," said Trujillo.



Should Trujillo meet all his short and long term goals he could bank AU$11 million in his first year in salary and 'incentive' payments. Trujillo will receive a sign-on payment of AU$1 million and draw a basic salary of AU$3 million per annum.