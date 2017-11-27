​Trump considering banning White House staffers' personal phones

Video: Survey finds we are hooked on our phones but want to cut down

Paranoid much? According to a Bloomberg report, multiple White House sources are reporting that President Donald Trump may ban White House staffers from using personal phones while at work. Of course, Trump's administration leaks more than a rowboat, which has had the bottom blasted out with a shotgun. Whether this proposed move will stop the leaks is another question.

Staffers are, understandably, concerned about not being able to reach their families, schools, and doctors. Official White House communication devices can't send texts. Some employees are also concerned about getting into trouble for using their White House-issued phones to place personal calls.

The White House's network already blocks employees from using popular internet communication services such as Gmail, Outlook.com, Skype, and Google Hangouts. This effectively blocks workers from using most internet communication services for personal emails, video-conferencing, or Voice-over-Internet-Protocol (VoIP) calls. During his tenure, former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer forbade staff from using encrypted messaging apps such as Signal and Confide. Confide, at least, had been used by White House leakers.

Trump and his cronies have long been concerned about leaks. They have claimed leaks were deliberately made to hurt Trump's administration. In August, Attorney General Jeff Sessions threatened to pursue and prosecute anyone who leaks sensitive government information. Sessions also claimed he was considering subpoenaing members of the media who publish leaks.

There were no reports that Trump's Twitter account or his personal smartphone would be taken away from him.

