Trump signs law allowing ISPs to sell your browsing history

President Donald Trump quietly signed a law Monday preventing privacy rules that were passed last year from coming into effect which prevented internet providers from selling their browsing data.

A spokeswoman for the White House confirmed the signing.

The repeal of the rules was been met with controversy and anger from privacy and rights groups, for fear that internet providers, like Comcast and Verizon, would be able to gather and sell data about your browsing history to marketers and other companies, including information on where customers are, as well as other information about customers, such as financial or health status, and what people shop and search for.

Lawmakers and those in the pro-camp said the move was good for business, particularly to help advertisers better target content toward consumers.

Those rules were first introduced during the last few months of the Obama presidency, but were later blocked from going into effect by current Federal Communications Commission chairman Ajit Pai.

AT&T, Comcast, and Verizon say they don't collect personal information unless customers allow it or share it with third-parties.

Critics, however, argued that the three big internet giants -- and others -- don't need the FCC rules to share customer data, because they operate their own ad networks.