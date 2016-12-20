Twitter CTO Adam Messinger stepping down

Twitter CTO Adam Messinger announced (via Twitter, of course) that he's stepping down from the company:

After 5 years I've decided to leave Twitter and take some time off. Grateful to @jack for the opportunity and to my team for shipping. -- Adam Messinger (@adam_messinger) December 20, 2016

Also, on Tuesday, Twitter's vice president of product, Josh McFarland, announced he's leaving the company to join venture capital firm Greylock Partners.

Messinger and McFarland are the latest in a string of senior Twitter staffers who have recently left the company. Last month, Anthony Noto took over as COO after Adam Bain's departure. Messinger, who previously served as vice president of development at Oracle, did not mention his next move.

The leadership shuffle comes at a tumultuous time for the micro-blogging platform. Twitter was in talks with other companies that expressed interest in acquiring it, including Salesforce, but efforts to find a buyer ultimately went nowhere. Its latest earnings report showed growth in revenue, but Twitter nevertheless said it was cutting 9 percent of its staff to accelerate that growth.

Meanwhile, the company has struggled with controlling harassment, which occurs on the platform, as well as fending off law enforcement eager to use it for surveillance.