Twitter CTO Adam Messinger stepping down

Along with Messinger, Josh McFarland, Twitter's vice president of product, is also leaving the embattled company.

By for Between the Lines | | Topic: Social Enterprise

Twitter CTO Adam Messinger announced (via Twitter, of course) that he's stepping down from the company:

Also, on Tuesday, Twitter's vice president of product, Josh McFarland, announced he's leaving the company to join venture capital firm Greylock Partners.

Messinger and McFarland are the latest in a string of senior Twitter staffers who have recently left the company. Last month, Anthony Noto took over as COO after Adam Bain's departure. Messinger, who previously served as vice president of development at Oracle, did not mention his next move.

The leadership shuffle comes at a tumultuous time for the micro-blogging platform. Twitter was in talks with other companies that expressed interest in acquiring it, including Salesforce, but efforts to find a buyer ultimately went nowhere. Its latest earnings report showed growth in revenue, but Twitter nevertheless said it was cutting 9 percent of its staff to accelerate that growth.

Meanwhile, the company has struggled with controlling harassment, which occurs on the platform, as well as fending off law enforcement eager to use it for surveillance.

Related Stories

Newsletters

You have been successfully signed up. To sign up for more newsletters or to manage your account, visit the Newsletter Subscription Center.
See All
See All