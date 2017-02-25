Twitter sees growth in Brazil

Twitter has reported a 30 percent boost in advertising revenue in Brazil last year helped by digital marketing interest around the Olympic Games and rising smartphone uptake locally.

Despite posting its slowest quarterly revenue growth since it went public four years ago, things for Twitter in Brazil - one of the firm's top five markets - are looking up.

The number of monthly active users in Brazil saw a 18 percent spike in the fourth quarter in relation to 2015, the firm's managing director for Brazil, Fiamma Zarife, said in a recent interview to Brazilian newspaper O Estado de São Paulo earlier this week.

By comparison, active user growth worldwide for the platform over the same period was only 4 percent.

"Brazil is a motor of growth for Twitter, both in users and in revenue," Zarife said. The executive was the firm's former agency head and got promoted to the top role earlier this year.

The current brief for Twitter's leadership in Brazil is to further develop Twitter's partnerships with media companies, as well as advertising agencies and brands.