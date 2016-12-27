Asus' latest Chromebook appears online for $499, but quickly pulled

Likely due at CES 2017, Asus' new Chromebook looks to pack a full HD screen with 360-degree hinge and two USB-C ports.

(Image: Newegg/Chrome Unboxed)

An unannounced Asus Chromebook appeared on Newegg for a short period of time, revealing presumed specifications under a 360-degree 12.5-inch FHD (1920x1080) touch display.

Likely to be announced at CES 2017, the Asus C302CA looks to boast an all-metal design similar to 2016's Chromebook Flip.

ChromeUnboxed, who first spotted the listing, reported the C302CA will be new to the Asus lineup, rather than replacing the Flip.

The new Asus Chromebook also has an Intel Core m3-6Y30 Processor (4M Cache, up to 2.2 GHz), 4GB LPDDR3 RAM, two USC-C outlets, 64GB EMMC storage, Bluetooth 4.2, microSD slot, and an illuminated keyboard, according to the leak.

Newegg listed the C302CA for $499. The price hasn't been confirmed, and Newegg took down the listing shortly after it was posted.

It's not clear when Asus plans to make the Chromebook available, but it previously appeared with similar specifications in a filing with the Federal Communications Commission.

